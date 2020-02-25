Eight candidates vye for top job at Norway's oil fund

OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Eight candidates are seeking to become the next head of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, in charge of managing a global portfolio of stocks, bonds and real estate worth $1.1 trillion, the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.

The list of applicants included the fund’s deputy chief executive Trond Grande, it added.

The board of Norges Bank is tasked with replacing the fund’s current chief executive, Yngve Slyngstad, who announced late last year he would soon step down after 12 years on the job. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)