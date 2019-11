OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Norway appointed a string of new central bank board members on Friday in a long-planned bid to boost the oversight of its sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest of its kind with assets of $1.1 trillion.

“The asset management expertise of the executive board will be strengthened,” Norway’s finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)