FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway parties inclined to back fund's plan to slash oil exposure -report
Sections
Featured
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
Commentary
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 12, 2017 / 8:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway parties inclined to back fund's plan to slash oil exposure -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will probably win backing from parliament for its proposal to cut most oil and gas stocks from its portfolio, business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Tuesday.

If adopted by parliament, the fund would over time divest billions of dollars from oil and gas stocks, which now represent 6 percent - or around $37 billion - of its benchmark equity index.

The fund last month suggested it should cut oil and gas companies from its benchmark index to make the Norwegian government’s wealth less vulnerable to low crude prices.

A majority of parties in Norway’s parliament, including the top opposition Labour Party and the smaller Centre Party, the Socialist Left and the Christian Democrats, told Dagens Naeringsliv they were inclined to back the proposal.

The Conservative-led minority government has said it will study the suggestion and give its opinion in the autumn of 2018, ahead of a potential decision by parliament in 2019.

While most of the opposition parties said they will take the government’s view into account before making a final decision, they have the power to decide the outcome among themselves.

The fund is among the top investors in a wide range of oil companies. At the end of 2016 it held 2.3 percent of Royal Dutch Shell, 1.7 percent of BP, 0.9 percent of Chevron and 0.8 percent of Exxon Mobil.

It also held 1.7 percent of Italy’s Eni, 1.6 percent of France’s Total and 0.9 percent of Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum, among others. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.