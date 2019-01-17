Norway sovereign fund excludes three more firms from portfolio

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Thursday it has added three more companies to the list of firms in which it will not invest.

Texwinca Holdings Co, Evergy Inc and Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co Ltd. were all removed from the fund’s portfolio, it said in a statement.

The Norwegian fund, whose assets are close to $1 trillion, excludes companies based on a range of ethical or environmental criteria. It owns stakes in nearly 9,000 firms globally. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Alexander Smith)