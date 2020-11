OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms, he said on Thursday.

“This means that I am now isolated in my apartment in Oslo where I will be working from for the next couple of weeks,” Nicolai Tangen wrote in a post on his LinkedIn account. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty; Editing by Edmund Blair)