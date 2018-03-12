Norway wealth fund and AXA to sell French office property

OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and AXA have signed a deal to sell their a jointly-owned office property in the French city of Meudon, the fund’s real estate unit said in a statement on Monday.

“Norges Bank Real Estate Management will receive 128 million euros for its 50 percent ownership interest. The property was acquired in July 2011 as part of a portfolio consisting of seven properties in and around Paris,” the fund said.

The buyer of the property is a fund managed by PGIM Real Estate. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)