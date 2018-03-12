FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 8:35 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Norway wealth fund and AXA to sell French office property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and AXA have signed a deal to sell their a jointly-owned office property in the French city of Meudon, the fund’s real estate unit said in a statement on Monday.

“Norges Bank Real Estate Management will receive 128 million euros for its 50 percent ownership interest. The property was acquired in July 2011 as part of a portfolio consisting of seven properties in and around Paris,” the fund said.

The buyer of the property is a fund managed by PGIM Real Estate. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
