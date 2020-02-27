Norway wealth fund earned a record $180 bln in 2019

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, made a 19.9% return on investment last year, earning a record 1.69 trillion Norwegian crowns ($180.49 billion), it said on Thursday.

The $1.1 trillion fund’s return for the year was stronger than that of its benchmark index, it added.

“2019 has been a very good year for the fund ... this is the greatest increase in value in a single year in the fund’s history,” said central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen. ($1 = 9.3633 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)