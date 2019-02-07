Norway wealth fund flexes its muscles on executive pay, CEOs holding role of chairman

* Largest SWFs: tmsnrt.rs/2tskfub

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, voted against one or more resolutions put forward at 27.5 percent of annual general meetings it attended last year, roughly the same level as in 2017.

In its annual report on responsible investment released on Thursday, the fund said it voted against the CEO also holding the position of board chairman at Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Total, Procter & Gamble and Pfizer, among others.

It also voted against executive pay proposals at JP Morgan Chase, Verizon, AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, among others. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)