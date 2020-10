OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, is finding it hard to find suitable unlisted renewable energy investment projects to invest in, its new CEO said on Friday.

This type of investments is new for the fund which, until recently, was only allowed to invest in stocks, bonds and real estate. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)