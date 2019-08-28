Norway wealth fund seeks permission to invest up to 1% of equity portfolio in unlisted firms

OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund should have greater autonomy to invest in unlisted equities, with up to one percent of the equity portfolio that could be dedicated to that type of investment, the fund’s manager said on Wednesday.

“The Bank believes that a limit of 1 percent of the equity portfolio would be sufficient to address the intentions behind this type of investment,” the central bank said in a letter to the finance ministry published on its website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)