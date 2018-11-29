Norway wealth fund should continue to take on risk -deputy c.bank chief

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should continue to take on risk in its global investments, the deputy governor of the Norwegian central bank in charge of the fund said on Thursday.

“Although we must seek to limit the risks we encounter, we must at the same time reiterate that some risk is worth undertaking,” Norges Bank deputy central bank chief Egil Matsen said in a speech.

“Broad support for important principles in the management of the (fund) is a strength that will stand the fund in good stead the next time turbulence erupts in financial markets.” (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)