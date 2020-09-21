Norway wealth fund should invest more in US stocks, less in Europe, government says

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada, while cutting its holdings in Europe, the country’s minority government said on Monday.

The proposal to parliament follows an earlier recommendation by the Norwegian central bank, the fund’s manager, which could ultimately move more than $100 billion into U.S. stocks. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)