Norway wealth fund to push firms to make more non-financial data disclosures

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.1 trillion wealth fund, the world’s largest, will this year push the 9,200 firms it invests in to provide corporate sustainability data regularly and in a standardised way in its latest push to get disclosures, it said on Tuesday.

“The board should provide shareholders with quantitative sustainability information on a regular basis. Sustainability disclosures should include indicators of exposure, management and performance, and be reported at least annually,” the fund said in a new position paper.

The fund said the corporate sustainability reporting should use established standards, starting with disclosures based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards that are specific to a company’s industry. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)