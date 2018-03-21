FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018

Norway's finance ministry appoints commission on SWF's bond holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s finance ministry is appointing a commission to review its $1-trillion sovereign wealth fund’s fixed-income investments, it said on Wednesday.

The commission will reports its findings by Oct. 1, 2018 with the ministry presenting its own assessments in a white paper about the fund in spring 2019. The ministry presents white papers about the fund every year.

The fund is currently increasing its share of equity investments to 70 percent of its overall value, from 60 percent previously, to the detriment of its bond holdings. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
