January 3, 2018 / 9:30 AM / in an hour

Norway's wealth fund expands management team with 3 appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has elevated three women to its top management team, expanding the leadership group to 11 people from eight, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Carine Smith Ihenacho was appointed chief corporate governance officer, Hege Gjerde was made chief financial officer, and Sirine Fodstad chief HR officer, it added.

NBIM’s top management team previously consisted only of men. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

