OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, saw a negative return on investments in the first quarter, primarily due to falling stock markets, it said on Friday.

The fund’s return was minus 1.5 percent, slightly better than its own benchmark but lagging the positive return of 3.5 percent seen in the final quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)