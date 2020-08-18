Financial Services and Real Estate
August 18, 2020 / 7:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's wealth fund lost $21 billion in first half of 2020

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a loss of 188 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.27 billion) in the first half of 2020 as stocks and real estate declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

“Even though markets recovered well in the second quarter, we are still witnessing considerable uncertainty,” the fund’s deputy chief executive, Trond Grande, said in a statement.

The fund holds stakes in some 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.

($1 = 8.8406 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below