Norway's wealth fund posts 1.8 percent return in Q2

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund returned 1.8 percent in the second quarter as it benefited from a positive development in global stock markets, it said on Tuesday.

“North American and European stocks had a positive development in the quarter despite the prospect of increased trade barriers. This made a positive contribution to the fund’s return,” Deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.

The fund is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, owning 1.4 percent of all globally listed shares. It invests in stocks, bonds and real estate worldwide. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)