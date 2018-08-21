FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 21, 2018 / 8:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's wealth fund posts 1.8 percent return in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund returned 1.8 percent in the second quarter as it benefited from a positive development in global stock markets, it said on Tuesday.

“North American and European stocks had a positive development in the quarter despite the prospect of increased trade barriers. This made a positive contribution to the fund’s return,” Deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.

The fund is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, owning 1.4 percent of all globally listed shares. It invests in stocks, bonds and real estate worldwide. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.