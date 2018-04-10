FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Norway's wealth fund should not expand to unlisted firms -government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should not be given a general permission to invest in unlisted companies, the Nordic country’s finance ministry said in recommendations to parliament on Tuesday.

The fund invests Norway’s oil and gas revenues into stocks, bonds and property abroad. The fund is one of the world’s biggest shareholders, with stakes totalling 1.4 percent of all listed companies. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

