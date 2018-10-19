FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 19, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's wealth fund to remain part of central bank

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should remain as a unit of the central bank, the minority centre-right government proposed on Friday.

It also said the central bank should get a dedicated committee for monetary policy and financial stability, thus leaving more time for the bank’s board to manage the wealth fund.

The proposal comes after a state-appointed commission recommended last year the fund become a separate entity. The fund has been run by a unit of the central bank since its launch in 1996. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.