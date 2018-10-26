UPDATE 1-Norway wealth fund calls for independence, expertise on company boards

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s $970 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will ask the 9,000 companies in which it invests to ensure their board members have sufficient independence and expertise, it said in a series of policy papers on Friday.

Directors should also ensure they have enough time to fulfil their obligations to the boards on which they serve, Norges Bank Investment Management added.

In practice, that means board members of listed companies should not serve on more than five boards at one time and the chair of a leading company should generally not chair the board of another company, it said.

“The board should collectively have a thorough understanding of the industry in which the company operates and at least two independent members should have worked in the industry,” said Chief Corporate Governance Officer Carine Smith Ihenacho.

“The board should exercise objective judgement on corporate affairs and be able to make decisions independently of management. To ensure this board the board should be chaired by an independent non-executive member,” she said in a statement.

The fund funnels Norway’s revenues from offshore oil and gas production into stocks, bonds and property abroad. It owns 1.4 percent of all globally listed shares.

In the third quarter, the fund made a return of 2.1 percent, helped by rising North American stocks. It still returned 0.2 percentage points less than the a benchmark index set by the Norwegian Finance Ministry.

“The market development was affected by expectations of differing economic growth and uncertainty about the effects of increased trade barriers,” CEO Yngve Slyngstad said in a statement.