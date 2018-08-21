UPDATE 1-Norway's wealth fund posts 1.8 pct return in Q2

(Adds detail)

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund said it made a return of 1.8 percent in the second quarter, helped by a rise in global equity markets, although it still underperformed the index it is benchmarked against.

“North American and European stocks had a positive development in the quarter despite the prospect of increased trade barriers. This made a positive contribution to the fund’s return,” Deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.

Despite the positive performance, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund returned 0.2 percentage points less than a benchmark index set by the Norwegian Finance Ministry.

The fund owns 1.4 percent of all globally listed shares. It invests in stocks, bonds and real estate worldwide.

The Norwegian government made a net withdrawal from the fund of 2 billion crowns ($236.62 million) in the quarter, compared with 11 billion crowns in the previous quarter.

“In June, the fund had its first inflow since 2015. For the quarter as a whole we still had outflow,” said Grande.

Some 66.8 percent of the fund’s holdings were placed in equities, 30.6 percent in fixed income and 2.6 percent in real estate. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord and Kirsten Donovan)