OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s overall taxation of fish farmers should not increase despite a government proposal to impose a resource tax on the industry, Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday.

He did not elaborate on how tax levels would remain flat amid the introduction of a new tax.

Shares of major listed fish farmers fell on the government’s plan to introduce the tax earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)