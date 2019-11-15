Energy
November 15, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway trade recovers in October with rise of oil, gas

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s trade balance bounced back to a surplus last month from a rare deficit in September as oil and gas output recovered, Statistics Norway reported on Friday.

The surplus for October stood at 5.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($645.22 million), and followed a deficit of 1.4 billion crowns the previous month.

September’s deficit, only the third negative reading of any individual month this century, was caused by a sharp fall in natural gas exports as producers held back production amid a slump in prices. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below