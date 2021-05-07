France's Eramet, Sweden's Vattenfall secure $1.4 mln Norway grid stabilisation deal

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - French metals and mining group Eramet and Swedish utility Vattenfall have secured a contract worth 11.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.38 million) to help stabilise the Norwegian power grid, they said on Friday.

A higher share of intermittent renewable energy in the Nordic countries is forcing the region’s grid operators to seek ever more reserve capacity to help stabilise their network at times of imbalance, Vattenfall said.

This offers opportunities for large consumers such as Eramet, who are able to quickly cut their power consumption.

Vattenfall supplies power to the French firm’s three Norwegian smelting furnaces, which consume 2 terawatt hours (TWh) annually, roughly 1.5% of total Norwegian demand.

Under the fast frequency reserve (FFR) agreement with transmission grid operator Statnett, which runs from May until October, they will make up to 58 MW of electricity available to the power grid in just 0.5 seconds when called upon.

In addition to intermittent solar and wind power supply, the new 1,400 megawatt (MW) NordLink cable directly connecting Norway with Germany provided further challenges to maintaining a stable Nordic power system, Vattenfall said.

“If a fault occurs in the cable, it can lead to a sudden shortage, for which FFR is a quick and effective solution,” said Viktor Gaardoe, manager flexibility products at Vattenfall.

An error during test operations of the cable last year caused a frequency swing and triggered a chain reaction in output across several countries.

The power system depends on a balance between production and consumption to keep a stable frequency of 50 hertz. Major frequency disturbances can cause faults in electronic equipment and power failure.

Norway, whose electricity production is dominated by hydropower, is also set to complete the 1,400 MW North Sea Link cable connecting it directly with Britain later this year.