OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - Norway's new car sales declined by 8.0 percent in May from the same year-ago month, the OFV business lobby said in a statement on Friday. The share of zero-emission cars, consisting almost exclusively of fully electric vehicles, stood at 22.3 percent of sales in May, up from 15.4 percent a year ago. For a full OFV statement in Norwegian, click on bit.ly/2Hay06o (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)