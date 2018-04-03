CORRECTED-Norway's LO union threatens strike by almost 29,000 workers

(Corrects number of workers after labour union LO announcement)

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) - Some 28,900 private-sector workers organised by Norway’s largest labour union plan to go on strike from April 8 unless a deal is found over wages, pension and other compensation, the union said on Tuesday.

In case of a protracted conflict, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, known under its LO acronym, could later escalate any conflict further to include more than 175,000 employees. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)