Norway's LO union threatens strike by almost 37,000 workers

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) - Some 36,848 private-sector workers organised by Norway’s largest labour union plan to go on strike from April 8 unless a deal is found over wages, pension and other compensation, the country’s state-appointed mediator’s office said on Tuesday.

Almost 8,000 of the workers are employed in manufacturing industries, the mediator said, although it did not name the companies that risk being hit.

In case of a protracted conflict, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, known under its LO acronym, could later escalate any conflict further to include more than 175,000 employees. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)