Norway, EU ask WTO to set up panel on U.S. steel, aluminium tariffs

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norway, the European Union and several other countries asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday to set up a dispute resolution panel to address U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, Oslo’s foreign minister said.

“We believe that U.S. additional duty on steel and aluminium is contrary to WTO rules,” Ine Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian news agency NTB.

“Therefore, together with the EU and several others, we asked today the WTO to establish a dispute resolution panel on the U.S. additional duty,” she added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Andrew Heavens)