FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 13, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's DNB, Orkla form joint data marketing firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - DNB, Orkla:

* Norway’s largest bank DNB and consumer goods maker Orkla have formed a marketing joint venture, DNB said in a statement

* The new unit aims to boost the marketing efficiency of its owners and of partner firms by more in-depth analysis of customer data

* Optimizd AS will be owned 50/50 by DNB and Orkla, and was set up in response to a changing media landscape dominated by the likes of Facebook and Google Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2vBx9IO (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.