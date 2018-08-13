Norway's DNB, Orkla form joint data marketing firm

Aug 13 (Reuters) - DNB, Orkla:

* Norway’s largest bank DNB and consumer goods maker Orkla have formed a marketing joint venture, DNB said in a statement

* The new unit aims to boost the marketing efficiency of its owners and of partner firms by more in-depth analysis of customer data

* Optimizd AS will be owned 50/50 by DNB and Orkla, and was set up in response to a changing media landscape dominated by the likes of Facebook and Google Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2vBx9IO (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)