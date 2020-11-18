Norwegian Air bankruptcy protection application to be heard on Dec 7

DUBLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s application for bankruptcy protection will be heard in an Irish court on Dec. 7, a spokesman for the Irish courts service said on Wednesday.

The budget airline said on Wednesday that it had asked an Irish court to oversee a restructuring of its massive debt as it seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier chose the Irish process as its aircraft assets are held there, it said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jan Harvey)