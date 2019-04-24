Company News
April 24, 2019 / 7:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Norwegian Air reschedules aircraft delivery to cut $2.1 bln in 2019/2020

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has agreed with Airbus and Boeing to reschedule delivery of aircraft to cut capital spending, the loss-making budget carrier said on Wednesday.

In total, the announced restructurings and postponements of Boeing and Airbus aircraft delivery will reduce capital expenditure for 2019 and 2020 by $2.1 billion, it said.

The Oslo-listed airline has shaken up the long-haul market by offering cut-price transatlantic fares, but its rapid expansion has left it with hefty losses and high debts. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

