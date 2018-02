(Repeats to additional readers)

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air will add 10 weekly flights from London’s Gatwick airport to U.S. destinations to meet high demand for the summer season, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The extra flights to Los Angeles, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland and Boston will add more than 150,000 seats for the summer, Norwegian added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)