September 14, 2017 / 7:58 AM / a month ago

Norwegian Air CEO, chairman lift shares with stake increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle’s chief executive and chairman raised their holdings in Europe’s third-largest budget airline on Thursday, lifting its shares by 10 percent.

The fast-growing budget airline, trying to crack the transatlantic market by undercutting established rivals, has faced mounting pressure to control costs and shore up its balance sheet to weather fierce competition.

Its shares are down 30 percent from a year-high in January, and have been the subject of heavy short-selling.

Bjoern Kjos, Norwegian Air’s founder and CEO, and board chairman Bjoern Kise spent $24.4 million buying 803,000 shares at 240 Norwegian crowns, a 12 percent premium to Wednesday’s closing share price in Oslo.

The stake, corresponding to 2.24 percent of the company’s equity, raised their joint holding to 26.8 percent.

“The signal that the CEO and chairman have sent to the market with this purchase is extremely strong,” said Pareto Securities analyst Kenneth Sivertsen, who holds a “buy” recommendation on the airline’s shares.

Kjos and Kise’s jointly owned investment firm, HBK Holding, said on Wednesday it intended to buy up to 1 million shares in a book-build via brokers Arctic Securities and Danske Bank.

Kjos and Kise were not immediately available for comment.

About 13.9 percent of Norwegian Air’s stock was subject to short-selling by Sept. 12, the highest percentage of any Oslo-listed firm, data from Norway’s markets regulator showed. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
