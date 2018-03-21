FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 4:51 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Norwegian Air raises $168 mln in share issue at 10 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has raised 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($168.20 million) in a share issue to strengthen its finances and pay for rapid expansion, and may raise a further 200 million crowns in a subsequent offering, the budget carrier said on Wednesday.

Shares were sold at 155 Norwegian crowns each, a 9.7 percent discount to the last traded share price in Oslo of 171.6 crowns.

The company late on Tuesday warned of a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss, and said it would raise cash amid higher oil prices and fluctuating currencies. ($1 = 7.7290 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

