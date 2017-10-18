FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian Air may strike long-haul passenger deal with JetBlue-CEO
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 4 days

Norwegian Air may strike long-haul passenger deal with JetBlue-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle would like to cooperate with U.S. JetBlue Airways on bookings for long-haul passengers, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters on Wednesday.

“There are a couple of companies we think are very good and which we’d like to cooperate with. JetBlue is a really good firm that is highly relevant for us to look at,” Kjos said on the sidelines of a conference.

The Oslo-based airline recently struck a similar deal with easyJet, allowing the British budget carrier’s customers to more easily connect to Norwegian’s long-haul flights to Asia and the United States. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.