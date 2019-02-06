UPDATE 2-Norwegian Air passenger growth falls in January, but yield rises

* Passenger growth lags capacity increase

* Gain from hedging reaches NOK 627 mln

* January yield beats forecast (Adds details, background, bullets)

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air made more money than expected from each passenger in January but was less successful in filling its planes as it resisted slashing fares to sell tickets, its monthly traffic report showed on Wednesday.

The loss-making airline, which has rapidly expanded its transatlantic business, recently announced plans to cut costs and raise cash from owners after IAG, British Airways’ parent company, abandoned its attempt to buy the firm.

“Norwegian has been through a period with significant growth, but now the company will change its strategic focus from expansion and growth to profitability,” Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos said, echoing recent statements by the board.

The airline has shaken up long-haul rivals by offering cut-price transatlantic fares, but its rapid expansion has left it with hefty losses and high debts, leading it to shift recently to focus on bolstering its finances.

For the quarter-to-date, Norwegian Air estimated a gain of NOK 627 million from hedging, including NOK 701 million related to unrealized hedge positions.

Norwegian’s yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometres flown, grew to 0.35 Norwegian crowns from 0.32 crowns a year earlier. Analysts had expected an increase to 0.33 crowns.

Norwegian expanded its capacity in January by 27 percent year-on-year but revenue-generating passenger kilometres increased by only 18 percent, lagging a forecast of 20.1 percent passenger growth in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The airline’s load factor, a measure of how many seats are sold on each flight, fell to 76.1 percent in January, traditionally a time when travel ebbs following the holiday season. Analysts had forecast a load factor of 79.1 percent compared with 82.0 percent a year earlier. (Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Jan Harvey)