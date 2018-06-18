Lufthansa says in contact with Norwegian Air - CEO in paper

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is in contact with Norwegian Air Shuttle, also the subject of bid interest from British Airways owner IAG, the German group’s chief executive told a German daily.

“In Europe, everyone is talking to everyone. There’s a new wave of consolidation approaching. That means we are also in contact with Norwegian,” Carsten Spohr was quoted as saying by Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday.

When asked whether Norwegian would fit with the group, Spohr responded: “Takeovers are always a question of strategic value, the price and anti-trust. There are no easy answers.” (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Maria Sheahan)