OSLO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle will sell its entire 17.5% stake in banking company Norwegian Finans Holding to Cidron Xingu Limited for 2.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($246.7 million), the airline said on Monday.

Norwegian Finans Holding is the owner of Bank Norwegian. Cidron Xingu Limited is indirectly controlled by Nordic Capital Fund IX and Sampo. ($1 = 8.9996 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)