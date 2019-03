OSLO, March 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air aims to turn profitable this year, its chief executive said on Monday, reiterating plans to turn around the situation at the loss-making budget airline.

“We aim to become profitable in 2019,” Bjoern Kjos told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. “We’re managing well as an independent company.” (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)