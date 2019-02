OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has signed a letter of intent with an Asian company to form a joint venture on aircraft fleet ownership, Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen told a news conference on Thursday, business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

The company has previously said it aims to form a joint venture to reduce its debt load.

The talks are still ongoing, Karlsen added. He did not name the Asian company. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)