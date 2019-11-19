Company News
November 19, 2019 / 12:25 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to expand alliance with other carriers - Kjos

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air plans to expand its alliance to other airlines, top shareholder Bjoern Kjos said at a conference hosted by IATA in Berlin on Tuesday.

The carrier’s alliance currently includes Britain’s easyJet and U.S. carrier JetBlue.

“It will be a much, much larger alliance. You will see a large entity coming up,” said Kjos, who stepped down from the chief executive role in July and is now president of the company. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below