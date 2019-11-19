Norwegian Air to expand alliance with other carriers - Kjos

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air plans to expand its alliance to other airlines, top shareholder Bjoern Kjos said at a conference hosted by IATA in Berlin on Tuesday.

The carrier’s alliance currently includes Britain’s easyJet and U.S. carrier JetBlue.

“It will be a much, much larger alliance. You will see a large entity coming up,” said Kjos, who stepped down from the chief executive role in July and is now president of the company. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Blair)