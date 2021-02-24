UPDATE 1-Boeing not engaging with Norwegian Air's restructuring, lawyer says

(Adds details, no immediate comment from Boeing)

DUBLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Boeing is not engaging with Norwegian Air’s restructuring proceedings in Ireland or Norway, a lawyer for Norwegian said on Wednesday, a decision that may complicate the airline’s efforts to recover from the brink of collapse.

Norwegian was given protection from bankruptcy in both Norway and Ireland, where most of its assets are registered, late last year and is aiming to emerge from the process with fewer aircraft and less debt.

Boeing “to date hasn’t engaged in the examinership process, or the Norwegian reconstruction ... it is not anticipated that Boeing will engage in either,” Brian Kennedy told Ireland’s High Court.

Norwegian last year unilaterally terminated its remaining orders with Boeing for 97 aircraft and sought compensation for the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX jets and technical problems with 787 Dreamliners.

Boeing has contested the move and also made counterclaims against Norwegian, documents filed by the airline show.

Kennedy said Boeing wrote to the Norwegian official overseeing Norwegian’s restructuring in that country on Dec. 28 saying that neither Boeing nor its affiliates submit to the jurisdiction of the Norwegian courts.

It is Norwegian Air’s understanding that it is taking a similar position in relation to the Irish process, Kennedy said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Boeing’s chief rival Airbus on Wednesday indicated to the Irish High Court that it had agreed on terms to repudiate the carrier’s contract for new aircraft. (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)