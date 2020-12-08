Norwegian Air seeks additional creditor protection in Norway court

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air is seeking additional creditor protection from a court in Norway on top of that granted by an Irish judge on Monday, the cash-strapped budget carrier said on Tuesday.
“A supplementary reconstruction process under Norwegian law will be to the benefit of all parties and will increase the likelihood of a successful result,” Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.
