Norwegian Air seeks additional creditor protection in Norway court

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air is seeking additional creditor protection from a court in Norway on top of that granted by an Irish judge on Monday, the cash-strapped budget carrier said on Tuesday.

“A supplementary reconstruction process under Norwegian law will be to the benefit of all parties and will increase the likelihood of a successful result,” Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill

