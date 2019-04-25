Norwegian Air says Boeing MAX could stay grounded until end of August

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air believes its fleet of 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft could remain grounded until the end of August, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters on Thursday.

“There is a saying that you should hope for the best and plan for the worst, so we are planning to have (the MAX aircraft) on the ground throughout August,” Kjos told Reuters on the sidelines of Norwegian’s earnings presentation.

MAX aircraft have been forbidden from flying following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian jet last month. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)