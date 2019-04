OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air does not expect to postpone more deliveries of aircraft from plane makers, the company said on Thursday.

Norwegian late on Wednesday announced deals with Boeing and Airbus to postpone deliveries in order to preserve cash.

“On the rescheduling of the order book... we don’t expect to do more reschedulings,” Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen told a news conference. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)