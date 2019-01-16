Norwegian Air to cut some routes to improve financial performance

OSLO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air will discontinue a number of routes in Europe, the United States, as well as some transcontinental flights, to improve its financial performance, the company said on Wednesday.

Europe’s third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers has been under pressure to shore up its balance sheet in recent months.

“The company has reached a point where it needs to make necessary adjustments to its route portfolio in order to improve the sustainability and financial performance in this very competitive environment,” Helga Bollmann Leknes, Norwegian Air’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement to Reuters.

The flights affected are operated by Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 models. Flights operated by Boeing Dreamliner planes are not affected, Norwegian said. (Editing by Terje Solsvik)