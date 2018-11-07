Norwegian Air: all our 737 MAX 8 operate as normal after Boeing statement

Company News
OSLO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air said on Wednesday all fourteen of its 737 MAX 8 Boeing planes were operating as normal after receiving a safety bulletin from the U.S. plane manufacturer.

Boeing issued earlier on Wednesday a statement reminding pilots how to handle erroneous data from a key sensor in the wake of last week’s Indonesian jetliner crash.

“All our 737 MAX 8 operate as usual and security always has absolute top priority. We keep regular contact with Boeing and follow their recommendations and instructions,” said a Norwegian Air spokeswoman. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

