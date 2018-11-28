Company News
Norwegian Air to fly from London to Miami and San Francisco next year

OSLO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Budget airliner Norwegian Air will introduce direct flights to Miami and San Francisco from London Gatwick as part of its summer 2019 long-haul programme, it said on Wednesday.

The flights to the two U.S. cities, costing from 174.90 pounds ($223.60) one way, will start on March 31 and replace its existing flights to Fort Lauderdale and Oakland airports.

Norwegian Air will operate daily flights to Miami, up from four services a week to Fort Lauderdale last summer, and five a week to San Francisco.

“The change in airport destination reflects customer demand and the increased cargo capabilities these airports offer Norwegian Cargo,” Norwegian Air said.

